Viewpoint: Pacific Palisades Community Council’s CUP Positions Explained

Over the next few weeks, I learned that the objection had not been to the inability to be heard, but to our Board’s failure to approve the Conditional Use Alcohol Beverage Permit (CUB) that Chipotle has applied for, to sell beer (and wine) at its Sunset/Monument location.

PPCC serves in an advisory role to the City. In the case of CUBs, the City looks to us for direction when there is overwhelming opposition to be shown. PPCC had chosen to take up the Chipotle matter to allow an open discussion among Palisadians as to the pending application for beer and wine sales. We had been told that wine would not be served, and I wanted to ensure that this was restated publicly, at the Community Council meeting.

The discussion which ensued revealed a lack of consensus.

Board members and the audience seemed to have varying degrees of worry or comfort with respect to a local fast-food chain selling beer during the day. Some people thought those who expressed uneasiness that young people would be adversely influenced if they were to see beer sold in casual tandem “with a burrito,” were overreacting. Some thought the overt sale of beer at a location kids frequent was not in keeping with the spirit of this town.

One board member questioned whether table monitoring would be sufficient to ensure that people below legal drinking age would not have the opportunity to finish an open bottle of beer, or even be handed a bottle after another person had made the purchase. The exchange unveiled that Chipotle would not be using an automated identification verification system. This technology had been introduced to us by the operators of the proposed Shell station mini-mart, who had pledged to implement the technology without fail at their cash register.