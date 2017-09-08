Santa Monica College to Feature Authors Edward Larson and Sholeh Wolpé

Santa Monica College will present its Fall 2017 Literary Talks and Readings, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 with author Edward Larson. The reading will begin at 11:15 a.m. in Humanities & Social Sciences Lecture Hall 165 on the main campus, 1900 Pico Blvd. Admission is free. For more information, contact (310) 434-4100.

Larson is a professor, lawyer and a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian. His 10 books include the Pulitzer-winning “Summer for the Gods: The Scopes Trial and America’s Continuing Debate Over Science and Religion.”

Born in Mansfield, Ohio, he graduated from Williams College, received his law degree from Harvard University and his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, Sholeh Wolpé, the award-winning Iranian-American poet and author, will take center stage.

She’s internationally renowned as a literary translator and will read selections from her works that include her critically praised translation of “The Conference of the Birds” by the 12th-century Iranian mystic poet Attar, and her latest collection of poems, “Keeping Time with Blue Hyacinths.”