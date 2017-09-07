Torino Johnson Resigns as PaliHi Girls’ Basketball Coach

Torino Johnson, who turned Palisades High School girls basketball into a City Section powerhouse, resigned at the beginning of August to become an assistant coach at Cal State Los Angeles under former WNBA star Cheryl Miller.

“The City Section has lost another elite coach,” said L.A. Times sportswriter Eric Sondheimer on August 2.

Johnson was voted L.A. City Coach of the Year three times, and in April 2016, he was named State Division 1 Coach of the Year by Cal-Hi Sports.

Johnson became Pali’s head coach in 2007, after spending three years as assistant coach. His teams won four City Section championships.