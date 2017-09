The Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking “Business After Hours” mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at OneWest Bank, 15135 Sunset Blvd.

Hosted by Sara Golparyani, vice president and manager of the OneWest Bank branch, the event will be catered by Pinocchio in Cucina. There will be a raffle drawing ($5) for gifts donated by Chamber members. Members attend free, nonmembers are $25. Contact: (310) 459-7963.