Normal Aging Vs. Alzheimer’s to Be Discussed at Palisades Alliance for Seniors Meeting

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors program on Monday, Sept. 11, will feature Dr. Gal Britan speaking on “Normal Aging vs. Alzehimer Disease (AD).”

Bitan is an associate professor in residence of neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and a faculty member at UCLA’s Mary S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research.

In his talk, not only will he discuss the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and how to improve brain health, but also the current research targeting the proteins that cause AD.

The free program in the library’s community room will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Attendees are invited to stay afterward and socialize.

Palisades Alliance, in conjunction with the Palisades Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, offers programs of particular interest to seniors, usually on the second and fourth Monday morning of every month, with occasional changes due to holiday closures.