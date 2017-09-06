Social Justice Panel Scheduled at Kehillat Israel in Pacific Palisades

The fall social justice event, “Chaos, Conflict and Crisis: The White House and the Constitution,” will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on September 10 at Kehillat Israel in Pacific Palisades. The public is invited. For more information, visit ourKI.org to RSVP.

The program, a moderated discussion, will examine the first seven months of President Donald Trump’s administration from a panel of experts that include UCLA Constitutional Scholar Adam Winkler and ACLU of Southern California Executive Director Hector Villagra.

The event will be moderated by Emmy Award-winning journalist Jessica Yellin.

Winkler’s writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, The Atlantic and the New Republic. He is a frequent commentator about legal issues and has appeared on CNN, NBC Nightly News, The PBS Newshour, ABC News, All Things Considered and Marketplace. He is the author of Gunfight: The Battle over the Right to Bear Arms in America.

Villagra, before joining the ACLU, was the regional counsel for the Los Angeles Regional Office of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund from 2001 to 2005. He launched the Orange County Office of the ACLU of Southern California in September 2005 and served as its director until October 2009.

Moderator Yellin was the chief White House correspondent for CNN from 2011 to 2013 and has been described as one of the most influential women in Washington. She is a senior fellow at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and a member of the Board of Directors for the Center of Public Integrity.