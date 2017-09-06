Ribbon Cutting Held at The Palisades Dentists and Palisades Surgical Arts

Drs. Cerisa Moncayo, Carly LeVine and Max Moncayo hosted a Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce mixer on August 24 at their offices in the 881 Alma Real building, terrace level, near Gerry Blank’s Martial Arts Studio.

The event was capped by a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening party for the hosts’ businesses, The Palisades Dentists and Palisades Surgical Arts.

Chamber members and guests were treated to several appetizers from Pinocchio, including meatballs, stuffed mushrooms and mini pizzas, while a bartender from This Girl Walks into a Bar offered a selection of mixed drinks as well as wine and beer. The Yogurt Shoppe had a cart on hand to provide scoops of yogurt for dessert.