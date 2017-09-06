Plein-Air Paint-Out Scheduled for Sept. 9 in Malibu

A plein-air paint-out is planned for Saturday, Sept. 9, at Nicholas Canyon Beach, 33850 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. Miles of sandy beach, tide pools at low tide, coastal bluffs and the Santa Monica Mountains are some of the painting possibilities.

All artists and art enthusiasts are welcome to participate. No membership required. Bring your own art supplies, water, lunch, sunscreen and repellent, hat and walking shoes. We meet in the parking area. Rain cancels. Painting demonstration at 9 a.m. by Palisadian Russ Hunziker.

Nicholas Canyon Beach is seven miles west of Kanan Dume Road on Pacific Coast Highway. There are facilities and a parking fee.

For more information, visit allied-artists.com or contact Bruce Trentham at (818) 397-1576 or bmtrentham@charter.net or Hunziker (310)500-6584 or hunz1234@mac.com.