Winners Announced for Final 2017 Movies in the Park’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Costume Contest

The last film for the 14th Movies in the Park was Beauty and the Beast. Children who won a prize for costumes were (left to right) Jack Hiln, Ella, Ava and Addison Rich, Sahiba Sandhu, Violet Curtis, Emerson Meehand and Skyler Hernandez (in back). This movie was sponsored in honor of long-time Marquez resident Haldis Toppel’s birthday. The major sponsor this year for the free event was the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club. Director sponsors were SEIA, Botham Plumbing and Heating, Gelson’s, realtor Dan Urbach, the Optimist Club, Kehillat Israel, Jody Fine Estates, Marc Michel Eyewear Studio and Maria Elena Tapia, DDS.
Mike Skinner, a past Citizen of the Year, supplied the free hot dogs that were cooked by Rec Center employees.

