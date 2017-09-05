Palisades News Letters: Help Support Homeless Task Force

Thank you all for your warm and enthusiastic response to the article regarding the rescue of our “homeless pretty blonde woman.” Several of you have asked how you might donate to the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) and where exactly does the money go?

You can make a tax-deductible donation in one of two ways. Send a check to PPTFH P.O. Box 331, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 or go to pptfh.org and click on Donation Information. There, you can donate by credit card.

Your contributions will go to our ongoing relationship with The People Concern, to first and last month’s rent on behalf of homeless individuals, and for various expenses we may incur on their behalf.

Thank you again for your encouragement. We couldn’t do what we do without your support.

Nancy Klopper

PPTFH

Helping the Homeless Woman

I want to say a big thank you for publishing the story about “The Pretty Blonde!” And A HUGE thank you to Nancy Klopper and all the “Angels” involved in this rescuing mission!!

I knew the “Pretty Blonde” from town. I’m so happy that her family found her and she is now safe in her home country, thanks to Nancy Klopper. Let’s pray for more happy-ending stories like this one.

Savina McCrone

Mentally Ill Need Help

I agree 100 percent with Michael Kahn in regards to Timmy (Letters, August 9, “Mentally Ill Deserve Help.”). If his enablers have so much compassion, then please let Timmy into your home, permanently. Mr. Kahn failed to mention how great it is to walk by Timmy with one’s kids when he is getting stoned from an aluminum can. Enough already. This man needs serious help and the streets of our town are not where he should be.

Also, in regards to the cut wood being piled on Temescal Canyon Road, this has been going on for ages and is such a sweet thing our town does. I have walked that sidewalk many times with strollers and dogs and not once had a problem. There’s an adjacent grass field you can walk on if the sidewalk seems too “dangerous.”

Kirsten Lando