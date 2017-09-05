Palisades Crime: Trespassing Arrest, Vandalism Over Removed Recycling Material From Trash

The following Sept. 4, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

300 Arno Way, btwn 8/31/17 at 9 AM and 9/1/17 at 11 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle, opened the trunk, and took victim’s jewelry.

BURGLARY

900 Chautauqua, btwn 8/25/17 at 1 PM and 8/27/17 at 9:30 PM. The suspect smashed the glass on a door to enter and took victims’ safe and jewelry.

700 Toyopa, 8/31/17 btwn 11:45 AM and 3:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through a door and took a laptop computer.

600 N Las Casas, 9/1/17 btwn 6:30 PM and 10:30 PM. The suspect damaged the lock on victim’s door attempting to enter victim’s home.

VANDALISM

1000 Fiske St, 8/28/17 at 2:15 PM. The suspect (identified) damaged the windshield on victim’s vehicle because he was angry that the victim’s was taking recycling material from the trash.

TRESPASS

15900 Sunset, 8/30/17 at 12:30 PM. A 26 year old female was arrested for trespassing after being advised to leave the property.