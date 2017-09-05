Friends of Palisades Branch Library to Hold Gently-Used Book Sale Sept. 9

The Friends of the Palisades Branch Library will hold a quality used-book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 9 in the parking lot of the library, 861 Alma Real.

“This will be an especially large sale. Hundreds of gently used fiction and non-fiction books, cookbooks, art books and much more will be available at great prices,” said the book sale’s organizer Wendy Edlen. “We thank the donors for providing these excellent books and without the continuing gracious help of our volunteers, these book sales would not be possible.”