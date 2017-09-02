Sex Trafficking Affects Our Children

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Rotary District Governor Cozette Vergari told Palisades Rotarians on July 27 that their organization’s mission of eradicating polio was almost complete. Last year, only eight cases were reported in the world.

But then she brought sobering news about an even worse issue now facing children. “There is a real problem in our own back yard—sexploition, trafficking,” Vergari said, noting the average age of a child being used is 13, and that the average life expectancy after a child is dragged into that life is just seven years.

Vergari, an attorney, who is a partner at Vergari & Napolitano, said that rotary has been working to raise awareness of the issue of the commercial sexual exploitation of children.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) explains the health hazards these girls face:

“Sex trafficking victims are particularly susceptible to sexually transmitted infec- tions such as gonorrhea, syphilis, urinary tract infections and pubic lice. AIDS infection is known to be prevalent. They may experience pelvic pain, vaginal/anal tearing, rectal trauma, and/or urinary difficulties. Sex trafficking victims are often physically abused and tortured.”

Researchers say girls rescued from pimps may have broken bones, bruises, burns, scars and broken teeth/dental problems.“A history of concussions and head trauma should also be taken to screen for traumatic brain injury, which may result in memory loss, dizziness, headaches and numbness,” said the NCBI.

Food deprivation is often a problem, and girls may also face an “unwanted pregnancy resulting from rape and prostitution, sterility, miscarriage, menstrual problems, mu- tilations and forced or coerced abortions.”

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, California and Nevada are the top states per capita in trafficking cases in the United States. Vergari, who oversees