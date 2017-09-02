Jeffrey Tambor Receives A Hollywood Star

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Former Palisadian Jeffrey Tambor, an actor known for his roles in Arrested Development and The Larry Sanders Show, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 9.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Leron Gubler praised Tambor as “one of the most versatile and accomplished character actors in film and television,” and then introduced Joe Lewis, head of comedy and drama production at Amazon Studios.

Lewis said, “From the time we’ve met, Jeffrey’s been a friend and a mentor and the only thing he’s asked is I pick up the check for dinner.”

He also joked, “There’s little that I could say that Jeffrey didn’t already email me to say, but I could add that he is tall, handsome, skinny, warm, brilliant, talented and a true friend. He’s made me a better person and all it cost me is several thousand dollars in Italian food in the Palisades.”

Tambor currently stars in Amazon’s Transparent, playing Maura Pfefferman, a transgendered, divorced, Jewish parent of three. He has received his third consecutive Emmy nomination, after winning in seasons one and two. He also earned a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy.

Also in attendance were Tambor’s co-stars Kathryn Hahn, Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass, and Mitchell Hurwitz, the executive producer of Arrested Development.

Hurwitz remembered meeting with Tambor and pitching the show. Tambor asked Hurwitz why he should trust him with the next stage of his career, since he had just come off a hit, The Larry Sanders Show.

“If I were you I would not trust me. I’m going to do work here that will set back both of our careers,” Hurwitz said at the meeting.

Tambor responded, “I’m in.”

He went on to star as George Bluth, Sr., and garnered three Emmy nominations.