David Hockney Celebrates Birthday Exhibit at Getty

By Laurie Rosenthal

Staff Writer

Englishman David Hockney is one of the most revered names in modern art.

Los Angeles has been his home—off and on—since the 1960s, and figures prominently in some of his work. From the twists and turns of Mulholland Drive to the lush, vibrant colors of his many pool paintings, Hockney spent decades capturing the perfect Southern California lifestyle.

Currently, there are Hockney exhibitions in Italy, France and England. In honor of his recent 80th birthday, the Getty Center has mounted “Happy Birthday, Mr. Hockney.”

The exhibit encompasses the journey that has been Hockney’s lifework in self-portraits and photographs, including collages and composites.

Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum, addressed journalists and guests one beautiful summer evening in the main courtyard.