Chatting with PaliHi Football Kicker Campbell Geddes

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

What does Palisades High football kicker Campbell Geddes have in common with kickers from Loyola, Santa Margarita, JSerra, Chaminade and Oaks Christian? They were all selected by L.A. Times sportswriter Eric Sondheimer as the Southland’s top prep kickers and punters of 2017.

Against Sylmar last Thursday, most of Geddes’ kickoffs for the Dolphins soared into the end zone—except for two kicks that went to the one-yard line. He also booted two field goals and six PATs in Pali’s 48-7 victory.

The News asked Geddes what’s the longest field goal he has kicked. “It was 62-yards,” he said, “but at a kicking camp this summer.”

Having a great kicker gives the Dolphins an extra edge that they were missing last year. Jake Taitelman was solid on the PAT’s, but a long kick-off was rare.

Geddes, a senior who transferred this year from Windward School in West L.A., didn’t go out for football until he was a freshman. He was a club soccer player for Pacific Coast Soccer Club.

“I never knew I could kick far until high school,” he said.

After quietly perfecting his skills for three years, Geddes was impressive at football camps this summer. Suddenly colleges such as Brown, Duke, USC, Michigan, Cal and UCLA are taking notice of of a 6-0, 170-pound athlete who has 3.7 grade point average and a respectable 27 ACT score.

Geddes, who moved here with his family from Hancock Park, was asked about the transition from Windward, a small private school, to a large public school.

“School is school,” he said. “I still take the same classes here as I would have there.”

He added, “I love it here; it’s a great atmosphere and a great team.”