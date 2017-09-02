Applying Early to College Requires Research

By Peggy Stacy and Gail Meyer

Special to the Palisades News

Long ago, before Instagram and kale smoothies, college counselors used to tell high school seniors that applying Early Decision would increase their chances for admission but not THAT much.

Alas, life has changed since the days when kindergartners had neither workbooks nor homework.

In the fall of 2017, students need a plan of attack, a keen understanding of the fundamentals of Rolling Admission, Early Action, Early Decision and, quite possibly, a subscription to Headspace.com to help maintain emotional equilibrium.

Taking advantage of Rolling Admission is a good, non-binding way to test the water and gain confidence. At least 89 national universities offer Rolling Admission, including Indiana, Rutgers and Penn State.

The application window is fairly long, schools accept (or deny) on a rotating basis, and students often hear back within weeks of applying. Although admission rates at schools currently offering RA tend to be relatively high, spots can quickly fill up. The longer a student waits, the slimmer the chance for acceptance.

Early Action is another non-binding system, but with a short application window.