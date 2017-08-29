Palisades Crime: Arrests for Stolen Vehicles; Suspect Steals Packages

The following Aug. 28, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

STOLEN VEHICLE

Pacific Coast Hwy/Temescal Canyon, 8/22/17 at 2:27 AM. A 22-year-old female was arrested for motor vehicle theft after officers recognized the vehicle from a radio call description.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 8/25/17 at 8:25 PM. A 22-year-old and a 19-year-old male were arrested for driving a vehicle without owners consent after a vehicle check revealed the car being driven was listed as stolen.

SEXUAL BATTERY

15200 La Cruz, 8/26/17 at 1:30 PM. A 54-year-old male was arrested for sexual battery after grabbing victim’s genital area.

BURGLARY

300 Sumac Ln, btwn 8/23/17 at 3:30 PM and 8/24/17 at 7 AM. The suspect entered location under construction and took power tools.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 8/20/17 btwn 8 AM and 10 AM . The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse, ID, and credit cards.

17000 Palisades Cir, btwn 7/24/17 at 7 PM and 7/25/17 at 6 AM. The suspect entered victim's vehicle and took a wallet and sunglasses.

THEFT

900 Chattanooga Ave, 8/21/17 at 1 PM. The suspect (female Hispanic, brown hair, 5′ 150 lb) took packages from victim’s porch and fled in a red 2 door vehicle.

500 Dryad Rd, btwn 8/23/17 at 10 PM and 8/24/17 at 8 AM. The suspect entered victim’s open garage and took two bicycles, bicycle helmets, and a bicycle tire pump.

VANDALISM

600 Amalfi, btwn 8/22/17 at 3:30 PM and 8/23/17 at 6:45 AM. The suspect spray painted plywood and a door at a construction site.