More 2017 Pacific Palisades Dean’s List Recipients

Aaron Fite, an exercise science major, was named to the dean’s list in Ithaca College’s School of Health Sciences and Human Performance for the spring 2017 semester. Located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, Ithaca is home to 6,100 un- dergraduate and 460 graduate students.

Maddie Rozells of Pacific Palisades was named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the spring semester. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.71 or higher. Rozells, the daughter of Mr. Mark D. Rozells and Ms. Anita J. Vogel, is a 2016 graduate of York School.

Emily Gasster, Colgate University Class of 2019, was named to the spring dean’s list. Students must attain a GPA of 3.3 or higher to earn the distinction. The Palisades resident is a graduate of Marlborough High School.