Man Sought By LAPD Arrested for Sexual Battery in Pacific Palisades

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Babak Rahimzadeh, 54, was arrested for sexual battery after grabbing a victim’s genital area as she left a class at the Palisades-Malibu YMCA on Via de la Paz on August 26 around 1 p.m.

He was arrested by LAPD Officers Wright and Vassar at 15200 La Cruz, near the Palisades Garden Café, while attempting to flee.

This apparently was not Rahimzadeh’s first offense in Pacific Palisades. It was believed he grabbed a 13-year-old on August 1, and police had been searching for Rahimzadeh ever since. A Los Angeles resident, he does not live in the Palisades.

He was booked the same day as his arrest.

On August 28, Neighborhood Prosecutor Veronica De La Cruz-Robles was asked if Rahimzadeh made bail. “The Sheriff’s Department website indicates he is in custody,” she said in a return email to the News. “Our office has not received a filing request, but it may go to the District Attorney’s Office first for filing consideration when the detectives conclude their investigation.”