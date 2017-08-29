Caruso Signs Madeo Restaurant and Sweet Laurel Bakery for Palisades Village

Aiming for completion of Palisades Village a year from now, Caruso has signed up two additional businesses: Madeo Restaurant and Sweet Laurel Bakery. They join Vintage Grocers, McConnell’s Ice Cream and the resurrected Bay Theater, operated by Cinepolis.

Madeo, a prominent Italian eatery at 8896 Beverly Blvd. in West Hollywood, has 600 reviews on Yelp and has received four stars out of five from reviewers. One diner wrote: “Old school Italian done right. Dishes are pricey, but worth every penny.” Another person commented: “Best Italian restaurant in the world for me. Every dish is just perfect, simple, consistent, the same awesome dish, time after time.”

The upscale restaurant, which has a full bar, was described as a place for dressy attire and not a place to bring kids. Appetizers at the West Hollywood location are in the $18 to $20 price range; salads are $14 to $32; pizzas $24 to $34; pasta dishes $26 to $38; and entrees from $28 (chicken) to $72 (fresh Dover sole from Holland).

TimeOut Los Angeles wrote in a July 2016 post: “Pass the paparazzi out front for exquisite (and pricey) authentic Northern Italian fare. This bustling hideout remains a hotspot for industry power players from starlets to studio head honchos. Expect a wait at the crowded bar before being seated at crammed tables. Order from the nightly specials or go for the mouth-watering, popular spaghetti bolognese, which may just be the best in town. Adding to the charm, the owner makes a point to stop by each table and greet his patrons in Italian (even if you don’t understand a word).”