Theatre Palisades’ ‘The Spitfire Grill’ Wins 11 Awards

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

It was the Tony Awards—Theatre Palisades style—on Sunday, August 13, at the Pierson Playhouse, with Martha Hunter and Maria O’Connor serving as co-hosts.

The shows up for awards, including “The Spitfire Grill,” “The Odd Couple,” “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” “Picnic” and “The Hollow,” were introduced by Michael-Anthony Nozzi, playing the Old Actor in “The Fantasticks.”

“Spitfire Grill” received six of the top eight acting awards and five of the seven technical awards.

When the News reviewed “Spitfire Grill” last summer, the writer praised it as one of the best productions Theatre Palisades had staged in recent memory. One audience member commented after seeing the musical, “I was going to say that Percy (Alyssa Rupert) had the best voice, but then I thought maybe Shelby did (Darcy Silveira) or Hannah (Joanna Churgin). Then I realized they were all really good.” Ross Chitwood, who played the sheriff, was also singled out for his beautiful voice.