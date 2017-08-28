Expect Sunset Boulevard Traffic Delays at Marquez Avenue for LADWP Substation Work

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Construction of a temporary pole-top distributing station (PTDS-198), which the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) said is necessary to provide adequate power service to Pacific Palisades, started on Aug. 17 and will continue for about three months along Sunset Boulevard and Marquez Avenue.

The poles are located at 16980 Sunset (formerly the entrance to the departed Bernheimer Gardens), near the western end of Marquez Avenue).

Signage was been installed along Sunset to notify local residents and drivers, and message boards are in place.

During construction, Sunset will be reduced to one lane in each direction, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. LADWP said the reduced lanes are essential to excavate safely and position people and equipment to perform the work to install the required conduit infrastructure and the substructure.