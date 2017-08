A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries on Saturday when he crashed his mountain bike while on a trail at Rustic Canyon Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:37 a.m. to 4000 Sullivan Fire Road. An LAFD helicopter was able to secure a landing zone to meet ground personnel to transport the boy to an area trauma center. No other information is available by LAFD.