Online Home Prices Can Be Unreliable

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

With online sites such as Zillow and Realtor.com using an algorithm heavily weighted by the size of a house, and comparison with homes sold within a certain distance away, it is seductively easy to get an estimate of value of any home in the country in just a few seconds.

The automated valuation models (AVMs) rely on data gathered from various sources and often produce surprisingly inaccurate numbers.

For example, a local homeowner asked me to reconcile several estimates of value they had gotten online, which ranged from $3 to $7 million. Whether or not to put their home on the market depended on the value they might expect to receive. They had assumed Zillow was the most reliable because of its popularity, and it had estimated $5 million.

Yet Realtor.com suggested a value of $3 million and Redfin estimated nearly $7 million. While a variance of perhaps six to eight percent might be acceptable, I have often seen variances between AVMs here ranging from 10 to 30 percent—even on the same day! It was ironic that when the CEO of Zil- low sold his own Seattle home, it was for 40 percent less than the Z-estimate Zillow had online. Zillow’s Chief Analytics Officer cited the property’s irregular shape and location on a busy road as partly responsible for the inaccuracy.