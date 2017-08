The Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce will present “How to Have a Successful Business in Pacific Palisades” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

The speakers will be Elyse Walker, owner of Elyse Walker on Antioch, and Luis Castaneda, co-owner of Café Vida, across the street on Antioch. This special event is sponsored by Ultimate Health & Wellness. Please RSVP to (310) 459-7963.