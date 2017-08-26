Viewpoint: Girls and Boys, Math and Reading

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

When my three children attended public schools in Pacific Palisades, there were two subjects I felt needed to be emphasized: math and reading. If kids read well, they can read directions and are able to figure out any other subject, including history social studies, English, science and the subject du jour.

Kids also need to do well in math. There’s an order and a system. Math is a game, the rules are straightforward, even though the way to get to the answer can be creative.

In college, I particularly liked math. Unlike classes where written essays were always scored higher if your words aligned with the professor’s beliefs, math was different. The right answer was not open to interpretation.

I learned in newspaper stories in 1993 that I was a statistical anomaly, that girls didn’t do well in math. On every level, the push was to help girls close the gender gap in math and science.

According to a March L.A. Daily News article, girls now constitute about half the enrollment in high school science and math classes. They are scoring almost identically to their male classmates on standardized tests, according to data compiled by the National Girls Collaborative Project, a nonprofit funded in part by the National Science Foundation that aims to increase girls’ participation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

The article goes on to say that girls still lag behind in employment in STEM careers, because they hesitate pursuing those subjects in college. At Cal State universities, women make up 55 percent of all undergraduates, and at UC schools, they are 52 percent of the enrollment.

And boys? According to a story in the Washington Times last October, a survey by the Center for Education Policy found that “in every state and in every grade, boys are trailing behind girls in reading, [and it’s] the most pressing gender gap facing our schools.