Son Joins Father’s Dental Practice in Pacific Palisades

By Lila Seidman

Special to the Palisades News

Longtime Palisades dentistry fixture Scott Warner has a new associate in his 984 Monument Street office—his son.

Dylan Warner, 26, graduated from USC’s Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry in May, following in his father’s—and his grandfather’s—footsteps to become a third-generation dentist.

“It’s in his blood,” joked Scott, who moved from his father’s practice in Tarzana to Pacific Palisades to take over Celon Peterson’s practice in 1989. (Peterson’s daughter, Carol Ross, still works in the office as a hygienist.)

Although Dylan often worked in his father’s office during summer breaks when he was growing up in the Palisades—at the front desk, in the lab, by his father’s side—his passion for dentistry bloomed later.

As a freshman at UC Santa Barbara, where his father and mother both attended and met, Dylan declared himself an economics major. After his first year, his dad, who had recently parted ways with an associate, asked him if he might be interested in taking up the mantle. Dylan decided to switch tracks.

Though it was too late to formally switch his major, he took all the necessary prerequisite science classes, making him “probably one of the few dentists that’s an economics major,” Scott said.