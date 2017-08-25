Principal Saunders Debuts at Pali Elementary

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Principal Gary Saunders II was at his desk at Palisades Charter Elementary the week before school started, working late hours and even into the weekend.

Ever flexible, Saunders agreed to an impromptu interview on Friday, August 11, at 5 p.m.

“I’m really excited to be here,” said Saunders, who was an assistant principal in South Bay elementary schools the past three years. The father of five children (four ranging in age from 5 to 13, with another in college) said he was impressed with his staff and the parents he had been meeting this summer.

When Joan Ingle surprised everyone by announcing her retirement in June after 10 years at the school, a selection committee started interviewing potential principals.

Saunders remembers coming before a large committee of teachers and parents for his first interview.

“They asked amazing questions,” he said. “The love of the school came across and that made a huge impression onme.”

Selected as one of the finalists for the position, Saunders faced a second interview that included LAUSD District Superintendent Cheryl Hildreth, and then was hired.

This year he will oversee about 25 teachers, including only one new teacher, and about 510 students. He said that Ingle left him a lot of good information “to make the transition smooth.”

His goal for this year will be develop the relationships between teachers, parents and the community and to understand the culture here.

“All schools are like a family,” Saunders said.