‘What Makes People Happy?’ Will be Addressed by Palisades Alliance for Seniors

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors program will address the question “What Makes People Happy?” on Monday, Aug. 28, at the Palisades Library. The speaker is Pamela Nye, a neuroscience clinical nurse specialist at UCLA.

Nye works with patients who suffer neurological and neurosurgical conditions and surgeries. She is a highly sought-after speaker. Her research interest is on the characteristic of impulsivity—a frontal lobe disorder of the brain. She spoke to Palisades Alliance for Seniors last year on the topic, “When Stroke Presents as Cognitive Decline.”

This time she will speak on happiness— is it a behavior or is it physical or both? One can usually identify what makes one angry, upset or blue, but can we identify what makes us happy? Happiness is both an internal and external factor. If we know what makes us happy, certainly it would be beneficial to do more of it. When we’re involved in something that makes us happy, certain chemicals are released into our brains.