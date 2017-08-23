PPCC’s Land Use Committee To Meet Aug. 24

The Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Land Use Committee (LUC) will hold its next scheduled public meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Palisades Branch Library community room. The public is invited.

Topics will include a discussion of the proposed Accessory Dwelling Units (granny flats) ordinance; a possible request to Council District 11 to provide regular bulletins/ updates on planning and land-use matters; and a tentative update on the City Planning Department measures to prevent future application of the Permit Streamlining Act.

Following the LUC meeting, the community council will meet at 7 p.m. in the library. Agendas for both meetings are posted on www.pacpalicc.org.