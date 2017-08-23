Passings: Hal Vieau, 96; Long-time Palisades Resident

Hal Vieau, who lived an active life in Pacific Palisades until his final days, passed away at his home on August 10 at the age of 96.

He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, American Legion Post 283 and the Palisades Optimist Club.

Born to Arthur and Pauline Vieau in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 20, 1921, Hal entered a Naval Reserve V-5 (Aviation Cadet) program in 1942. In an earlier News story, he said one of his landing sites was a frozen cornfield. His plane was equipped with skis, and barbed wire was at each end of the field. “We had to make sure the skis didn’t catch the barbed wire.”

When Hal was transferred to Glenview, Illinois, he learned to fly a bi-wing aircraft. “They took the floats off and put on landing gear, so we could practice,” he said. Only 5’7” tall, he would fly sitting on his parachute, and later in World War II when he flew past an aircraft carrier, no one could see him, so his friends began to say, “There goes Frenchie,” and that became his nickname.

After Hal was transferred to San Diego, he traveled to Santa Monica to visit a friend, and he met his future wife Beverly on a blind date. He asked if she would take him to mass the next day at 10 a.m. She was so late, they didn’t arrive until the final blessing. He remembered asking her, “Is this the way you go to church?”