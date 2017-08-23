Pacific Palisades Civic League to Meet August 28

The Pacific Palisades Civic League board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 28, in Tauxe Hall at the Methodist Church, 801 Via de la Paz. The public is invited.

New business. The board will review applications for new two-story residences at 16553 Chalet Terrace, 630 and 636 Erskine, 560 and 572 Marquette and 516 Mt. Holyoke.