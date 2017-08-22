Palisades Crime: 15-Year-Old Arrested With Knife at PaliHi

The following Aug. 21, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

STOLEN VEHICLE

500 Palisades Dr, 8/20/17 at 9:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a parking lot.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 8/20/17 btwn 6:45 AM and 8:30 AM . The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

1300 Avenida De Cortez, btwn 8/16/17 at 8 PM and 8/17/17 at 2:30 PM. The suspect entered victim's vehicle and took clothing.

THEFT

14800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 8/12/17 at 9:01 PM. The suspect (male NFD) entered victim’s business, took alcoholic beverages, and fled without paying.

16600 Marquez Ave, 8/12/17 at 11:42 AM. The suspect, pretending to be a DWP worker, tricked the victim into giving him $1000 in gift cards over the phone.

15300 Antioch, 8/17/17 at 3:45 PM. The suspect (female white, blond hair brown eyes, 5’7″ 125 lb, 20 years, with a tattoo of a feather on her foot) concealed victim’s shoes in her purse and fled the area in a White Toyota.

VANDALISM

400 Arno Way, btwn 8/14/17 at 10 PM and 8/15/17 at 6 AM. The suspect smashed the rear window and scratched the paint on victim’s vehicle.

17000 Avenida De Santa Ynez, 8/17/17 at 9:30 AM. The suspect smashed flower pots and solar lights at victim’s property.

DUI

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 8/16/17 at 10:55 PM. A 26 year old male was arrested for DUI during a DUI taskforce.

POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON SCHOOL GROUNDS

15700 Bowdoin, 8/18/17 at 10:30 AM. A 15-year-old male was arrested for possession of a knife on school property.