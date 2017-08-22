City Planning Hearing Set for Aug. 31 For Proposed Pacific Palisades Shell Station Building

A city planning hearing will be held regarding the proposed demolition of the existing 1,620-sq.-ft. Shell station garage at the corner of Via de la Paz and Sunset Boulevard and construction of a 2,440- sq.-ft. convenience store on the property.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, at the West Los Angeles Municipal Building, 1645 Corinth Ave.

The applicant, Saeed Kohanoff, is asking for the conditional sale of beer and wine, for off-site consumption only, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Pursuant to LAMC Section 12.24-W, 27, he is also seeking a conditional use permit to allow 24 hours of operation daily.

There will also be a design review to determine Kohanoff ’s compliance with the regulations of the Pacific Palisades Commercial Village and Neighborhoods Specific Plan.

Oral testimony can be given at the public hearing, but may be limited to time constraints. Written testimony may be submit- ted via email, in person or by U.S. mail.