Palisades News Letters: Mentally Ill Deserve Help

(Editor’s note: The following letter was sent in response to Mary Lacis’s letter in the July 26 News, which argued that although she did not support enablers, she felt that one should not look down on those who did.)

Do you have children? If so, I wonder if you have ever walked by the homeless man Timmy, only to have him curse you and your children?

Or maybe your children have had the pleasure, as my young children did, of seeing Timmy half naked, urinating half into a plastic bag and half onto the sidewalk. Maybe you have been so fortunate, as my family also was, of witnessing Timmy defecate in the bushes against the wall at the car wash, across from the Garden Cafe.