Pacific Palisades’ Bambino Babysitting Keeps Growing

When Bambino was initially launched, its users were restricted to Pacific Palisades. “Initially, we launched and you could only book in the 90272 zip code,” Greene said.

However, due to demand, “We expanded three months later and opened it up so people outside the Palisades could book.”

Since launching the app nationally, Bambino has added five new markets a week. The app uses Facebook to connect sitters and parents. For example, when parents log on to the app, they’ll see sitters in their area that their Facebook friends have used. They can also see their friends’ ratings of that sitter. This makes it easier for parents to trust the sitters to watch their children.

Greene says that the popularity of Bambino is due entirely to its users talking to their friends about it.

“It’s very much [through] word of mouth and through social networking,” he said.

This social aspect helped move the app to the national stage. To make it easier for par- ents to bring the app to their community, Bambino placed a link at the top if its website page that reads, “Want Bambino in your community? Click here to apply to become a Community Advocate.”

Once someone contacts Bambino, they often become the community advocate and an adviser to the company.