Brentwood School Teacher Arrested, Accused of Having Sex With Student on Campus

A teacher a Brentwood School has been arrested and charged with allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student at the school, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Dr. Aimie Palmitessa, 45, was arrested by Los Angeles police on Friday morning, according to LA County jail records.

She was booked on suspicion of statutory rape – sex involving a minor. Palmitessa posted $230,000 bail and was released that same day, reports the Daily Mail.

She has been placed on administrative leave, and was reportedly a chemistry teacher.