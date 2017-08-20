Saying Goodbye to His Beloved Hometown

(Editor’s note: Stuart Muller, 73, has retired to Mexico after decades of activism in Pacific Palisades. He masterminded the historical Clearwater mural on the back walls of the CVS building on Swarthmore, was a 22-year Area Representative on the Community Council and, in 2005, received Citizen of the Year honors for his successful campaign to dampen the noise emanating from the car wash in the heart of town. Alas, one of his goals went unfulfilled: establishing a community/senior center at the Palisades Recreation Center.)

By Stuart Muller

Special to the Palisades News

I will always remember the wonderful life I’ve had in this close-knit community: the people, the tranquility, the light, the ocean breezes, body surfing, roller-skating, hiking, and my family and friends.

Fortunately for me, after my parents got married in Nebraska in 1941, they moved out to Pacific Palisades, where relatives had been living since 1926. I was born in 1944, and four siblings followed: Nancy, Robert, Jonathon and Elizabeth.

We first lived at 1160 Fiske, near Bestor Boulevard, at a time when they were building houses above Bestor. The once peaceful neighborhood was alive with the sounds of hammers and saws.

I asked my mom, “When are they going to finish making all this noise?” She replied “Never!” which has turned out to be very true! They’ve been tearing houses down for years now, and building mansions.

My parents, Wayne and Mary, were founding members of The Parish of St. Matthew, and I was in the first class to go all the way through the “Day School” (when it was located in the building now occupied by Seven Arrows on La Cruz).

I attended the new junior high school—Paul Revere—and since Palisades High was not yet opened, I attended University High, graduating in 1961. After Santa Monica College I went to USC, where I majored in cinema, along with classmates like George Lucas and John Milius.

The week after I graduated in 1967, I bought a one-way ticket to Europe and ended up living in a tiny Spanish village with no running water and no television. I found work as a photographer’s assistant, creating pictures for Time-Life books on wine and spirits and Spanish cooking.