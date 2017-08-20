Family Issues Surface in ‘Other Desert Cities’ at Theatricum Botanicum

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

When a playwright ventures into family dynamics, the stakes are high. The author must have the fortitude to accept that the topic has yielded some of the most accomplished American dramatic works, including “Death of a Salesman,” “Angels in America” and “A Raisin in the Sun,” and must deign to tackle a subject that we all know well—the family.

Playwright Jon Robin Baitz accepted the challenge in his 2011 “Other Desert Cities,” now on stage at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum.

For us Southern California natives, the desert (Palm Springs) ambience is recognizable and familiar. Baitz uses the setting for the family reunion at Christmas, fully aware of the absurdity of a decorated Yule tree.

Polly and Lyman Wyeth have retired to Palm Springs, joining compatible people who share their comfortable Republican complacency. Lyman is a former actor, who enjoyed marginal fame in Westerns and voiceovers, and later was rewarded by the GOP with a minor ambassadorial posting.

Polly cocoons in a smug assurance of the conservative party’s worldview, stabilized by her acquaintance with GOP socialites, such as Nancy and Betsy (Reagan and Bloomingdale). The play is set in 2004, allowing for heated debate over the American invasion of Iraq.