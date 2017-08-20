Dinah’s Evokes Yesteryear Nostalgia

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

Entering Dinah’s brought back youthful memories of my hometown diner where I hung out with friends and routinely argued about how much each of us owed after the bill arrived.

Back in the day, my evening hangout was Angel’s Grill in Pasadena, Texas (yes, we also had a Pasadena). The place had red-pleated vinyl booths and a mini juke box on every table—to which we repeatedly fed nickels and dimes to hear Marty Robbins’“El Paso” and the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations.”

The seasoned blue-haired waitresses patiently tolerated our excessive behavior while we stared at the cute girl with a ponytail in the corner booth who looked like Sandra Dee. (But on second glance, we realized all the girls in that booth had ponytails and looked like Sandra Dee.)

Our monthly lunch club group thought a trip to Dinah’s Family Restaurant on Sepulveda Boulevard might rekindle some of the “diner” nostalgia of our past—hopefully, without the ensuing traditional battle over the bill.