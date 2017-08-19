Palisades News Letters: Sponsors Sought for Football

On top of that, work is under way to implement a new all-weather “turf ” field for the football team and community. This field will be state of the art for all to enjoy; I just wish I could tell you it is paid for. Despite all this gridiron success, PaliHi still needs help financially. Many of our facilities are still woefully behind the curve and need updating.

I reach out to you as a community supporter to back Pali in any way you can. Most of the donations we receive for our corporate ad/banner program basically cover the underlying costs of the football team—from uniforms to top-of-the-line safety with shoulder pads and helmets. Without corporate support, PaliHi football could not survive.

I ask you to support us in any way possible. Our most successful program is the banner and ad program where there is great visibility, and these programs tend to stay on living room tables all fall long.

Please contact me with any questions. Go Dolphins!