2 Go to Hospital In Pacific Palisades Domestic Dispute

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

A domestic dispute in the 1300 block of El Hito Circle sent two people to the hospital on Aug. 14 in the afternoon.

A neighbor reported that a 20-year-old woman ran out of the house she shared with her mother, yelling “help.”

The victim, who was described as covered in blood, pounded on a neighbor’s door seeking refuge. The person inside the home did not open the door, but shouted she would call 911.

Shortly afterwards, LAFD Station 69 arrived on the scene, along with Palisades Patrol. Then air support arrived, as did four LAPD cars.

According to Palisades Patrol, the man had hit the woman and slammed her into glass. The man apparently broke the glass with his hand.

The woman was taken to Santa Monica Hospital where she received stitches.

According to LAPD Lieutenant Randy Goddard, the boyfriend, also in his early 20s, ran from the site and was found on Bienveneda under some bushes. He had a laceration on the wrist, possibly from punching through a glass. The boyfriend was also taken to the hospital.