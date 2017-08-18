Palisades Park Advisory Board to Hold Special Meeting Over Veterans Garden Project

By Sue Pascoe

The Pacific Palisades Park Advisory Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the small gym at the Palisades Recreation Center. The public is invited.

The sole agenda item is for consideration and a vote on a motion to recommend that the Department of Recreation and Parks approve the Veterans’ Gardens project.

The $600,000 project, if approved, will require the community to raise $200,000. The American Legion will donate $400,000.

About $133,000 is projected for landscaping; $124,000 for walkways; $53,000 for picnic tables, benches and barbecues; $160,000 for three bocce courts; $50,000 for contingencies and $60,000 for three years of maintenance.

In order for the legion donate the funds, the name of the area will be changed to Veterans’ Gardens and must remain so named for 30 years.

There will be a prominent flagpole situated at the entrance to the gardens that would commemorate Post 283 and veterans, and five additional service monuments celebrating the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

In addition, there would be five outdoor “living rooms”/picnic areas dedicated to the five military branches, with each area having a plaque with the words of that military branch’s service song.