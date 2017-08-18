Palisades Burglary Attempt Thwarted While Homeowner on Vacation

On August 12, at 12:46 a.m., Palisades Patrol officers Anthony Gonzalez and Shane Warnke, were on foot patrol in the 500 block of Abramar.

A client was on vacation, and the two men were doing a routine check of the property. They discovered a blue Ford Explorer, with no front plates, backed in the client’s driveway.

They approached the vehicle and saw three black males trying to hide from view. The two Palisades Patrol officers approached one of the males, who had a flashlight. He told the men, “I am waiting for Josh.”

The security officers called dispatch and asked if a “Josh” was on the authorized person list for the property. When it was confirmed that no one by that name was associated with that residence, LAPD was called. The officers held the suspects at gunpoint because they felt they were going to commit burglary from their client’s property.

LAPD arrived at 1:01 a.m. and took the three men into custody and charged them with attempted burglary. According to Palisades Patrol, there were burglary tools in the vehicle that included three pairs of black gloves, a tool set, a large hunting knife, and possibly, stolen credit cards. The vehicle was towed.