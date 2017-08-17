Viewpoint: Alcohol, Restaurants and Teens in the Palisades

For those who regularly attend Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) meetings, the prolonged arguments about alcohol permits usually leave one feeling the need for a drink.

Since February 2016, every restaurant or fast-food place in the Palisades that wanted to sell beer and wine (Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill) or expand its hours (Sam’s at the Beach) or add hard liquor (Sam’s, Kay ‘n Dave’s and Moku Sushi), has come before the PPCC to seek support for its Conditional Use Beverage application.

Why was Chipotle the only one of these businesses to be rejected by the council?

Let’s first discuss the economic issues at play here. Obviously, our local restaurants need to boost their revenues to offset higher employee costs (thanks to a steady rise in the minimum wage), but they also must improve their competitive position for when the restaurants open in Caruso’s Palisades Village next summer.

According to a February 2015 article in the Washington Post, “The restaurant industry is a place of razor-thin margins,” and “food in general is tough to make money on. Restaurants have long relied on the mark-up they tack onto drinks, not grub, to boost profits.”

Another article, in Restaurant Report, asks owners: “The food and drink is great, the service fabulous and the restaurant is busier than ever—but are you wondering why the bottom-line isn’t all it should be? Alcohol sales (beverage sales) are an easy way to increase profitability because the costs are lower and the gross margin for beverages is far greater for food.”