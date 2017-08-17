PaliHi Runner Gwendolen Twist Shares Love of Running with Kids

By Laurel Busby

When Gwendolen Twist was 9 years old, she carried the Olympic torch for a kilometer of its relay journey to the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

The experience gave her insight into the sport of running. Marshals, who were professional runners, ran and chatted with her about the sport. Then a few years later, her brother took up cross country in high school, and she decided to run with him as a seventh grader. The sport was a natural fit.

“It was easy for me,” said Twist, who now runs with the Palisades High School cross-country and track teams as an assistant coach.“Other sports were tough.” She had worked with private coaches for basketball and various sports, but running clicked in a way those sports hadn’t. “With running, I could just go, and I was good at it. It was fun.”

She ran for both her Newport Harbor High School track and cross-country teams and then at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, although she drifted away from competing in her final years of college while she earned a film and communication degree in 1998.

However, running was still part of Twist’s life. She ran three marathons in 2000, and marathons also entered her work life when she took a job as a producer of Spirit of the Marathon, a movie about seven runners—five amateurs and two elites—training and running in the Chicago Marathon. Twist entered the project at the beginning of post-production, which involved condensing more than 150 hours of footage into an entertaining feature.