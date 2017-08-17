Anthony Marguleas Ranked Palisades Top Realtor

With more than $140 million in annual sales, Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates was ranked as the top realtor in Pacific Palisades by REAL Trends as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. He was also ranked 143 among America’s top 150 real estate professionals nationwide.
This is the third consecutive year Marguleas has been chosen for “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” an annual national award ranking. The program was developed jointly by The Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends, a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry.
“Marguleas’ award-winning efforts were nothing short of phenomenal considering the challenges in today’s complex housing market,” said Steve Murray, founder of REAL trends, a Denver-based consulting, publishing and communications company and the Trusted Source that complies the third-party verified list.
“Becoming a member of such an elite group as The Thousand is an accomplishment in any market, but what Marguleas did is impressive on so many levels,” said Marti Gallardo, vice president of classified advertising for The Wall Street Journal. “He is now ranked in the top one-hundredth of one percent of the more than 1.1 million realtors nationwide.”
“I am absolutely thrilled to be named to The Thousand,” Marguleas said. “It’s incredibly gratifying to help our clients find their dream homes as well as help them sell their properties quickly, and for the highest price possible.”
The Pacific Palisades resident runs a philanthropic real estate brokerage that gives 10 percent of its commissions back to one of five charities (the client selects): American Cancer Society, Make a Wish, SPCA L.A., Path (Homelessness) and Homeboy Industries.
Marguleas said “Since 2014 we have been fortunate to have given $534,000 away. We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
The father of four young adults, Marguleas has been featured on ABC TV, the Fine Living Network, on radio, in The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times.
With his extensive knowledge of the Los Angeles real estate market, Marguleas is highly sought out as a commentator on industry issues and trends. He has already closed or has in escrow with $115 million year to date, and is on track for another record-breaking year.
Visit realtrends.com/rankings/rt1000 for more information.
Social Icons