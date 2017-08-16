Palisades Rotary Club Moves $12,000 Closer to Funding Library

The Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades has received $5,200 in cash donations and 287 good-quality used books. The organization has applied for a $7,000 grant, which will leave about $12,000 to raise to rehabilitate a LAUSD school library in the spring, and to purchase new books to give to 500 students at the Weigand Elementary School on Oct. 26.
The rotary is working in conjunction with the nonprofit organization Access Books. Donations from residents, who value education and literature are appreciated. Check may be made payable to The Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades Foundation, and mailed to P.O. Box 114, Pacific Palisades 90272. Donors who give a least $350 may participate in refurbishing and restocking the selected library this fall, so please include your phone number with the check.
Access Books purchases books and classics at a discount. For every dollar donated, 96 cents goes to the program.
“Current” children’s books—new or gently used for grades K-5 are also being accepted. If a book smells like mold or is decades old, it should not be donated.
These books will be placed in classrooms, not the library. (To view a wish list, visit accessbooks.net). Encyclopedias, reference books or library discards will not be accepted. No adult books will be accepted.
Books may be left in the box on the front porch at Aldersgate Retreat Center, 925 Haverford Ave., or at Holly Davis’ Coldwell Banker office, 15101 Sunset Blvd.
