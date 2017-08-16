Palisades Rotary Club Moves $12,000 Closer to Funding Library

The Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades has received $5,200 in cash donations and 287 good-quality used books. The organization has applied for a $7,000 grant, which will leave about $12,000 to raise to rehabilitate a LAUSD school library in the spring, and to purchase new books to give to 500 students at the Weigand Elementary School on Oct. 26.

The rotary is working in conjunction with the nonprofit organization Access Books. Donations from residents, who value education and literature are appreciated. Check may be made payable to The Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades Foundation, and mailed to P.O. Box 114, Pacific Palisades 90272. Donors who give a least $350 may participate in refurbishing and restocking the selected library this fall, so please include your phone number with the check.