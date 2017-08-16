Man Killed in Pacific Palisades Mansion Shootout Identified

A man who died in an hours-long standoff with police after allegedly firing shots at his estranged girlfriend and responding officers has been identified as Eric Paul Bogart of West Hollywood, according to WeHoville.com.

The domestic dispute erupted late on Wednesday Night, Aug. 9 at 1691 Alta Mura Road in the northern Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades early Thursday morning and began firing at police shortly after 7 a.m. during a standoff. It is still unclear if Bogart died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from fire exchanged with police.